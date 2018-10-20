No. 15 Washington pulls away late to top Colorado 27-13

But that was the most effective Colorado drive of the game. The Buffaloes had just two drives of more than 40 yards and couldn't convert a major opportunity late in the first half. Browning was intercepted by Nick Fisher, who returned the turnover to the Washington 9 with 2:12 left in the first half. But the Buffaloes failed to gain any yardage and settled for a 26-yard field goal from Evan Price, cutting Washington's lead to 14-13 at halftime.