Moss Point PD announces death of K-9 officer Cora

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - The Moss Point Police Department announced the death of a beloved member this week.
Cora, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois K-9 officer, died Oct. 18 from natural causes.
Cora joined the department in October 2011 and was used for narcotics detection, tracking suspect apprehension and officer protection.
During her service with the Moss Point Police Department, Cora assisted her handler of four years Officer Delaney Waltman in many arrests, including seven apprehensions.
Cora was also a proud recipient of a Purple Heart, as she was shot in the leg in the line of duty in 2013 during a case of mistaken identity.
Cora lived with Waltman and was a member of his family.
“Cora served the city well during her watch. She was a loyal officer and a loved member of the MPPD family. She will be missed,” said Police Chief Brandon Ashley.
Cora will be cremated at no coast to the department by A Pet’s Memory, Pet Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.