Gulfport haunted house boasts Hollywood-style scares

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -It is the Halloween season.
Two Coast businessmen who are in the movie industry in Louisiana and Mississippi have used their expertise to open a one-of-a-kind haunted house.
Hollywood props and sets make Terror on the Coast unique.
“A 21-foot door opens, and that’s where the haunted house starts. We have a total of about 25 rooms with hallways going to each room. It’s over-the-top movie quality props,” said Kevin Mitchell.
Terror on the Coast is located in the Old Milk of Magnesia bottling plant in Gulfport. It’s a haunted house unlike any other. It’s full of surprises. Mitchell and his business partner Lawrence Barattini own a film prop company and build sets for movies and television.
“It includes a torture chamber from American Horror Story. All of the cages were when Kathy Bates was in the Covenant, when she had them in the attic when she was kidnapping people and locking them in there before she killed them. We want to bring movie quality props and sets to the Mississippi Coast, stuff the Coast has never seen before,” Mitchell said.
During the Friday and Saturday night shows, sound effects and performers in costumes and full make-up add to the fear factor.
“We have about 75 cast and crew, all from local theater groups,” said Mitchell.
There will be six more performances at Terror on the Coast with shows from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on the remaining Friday and Saturday nights in October and special engagements on Oct. 30 and 31.
So far, thousands have had a frightful experience
“For the most part, I would say 95 percent come out of it scared to death. When they come out, they’re horrified. It’s pretty scary,” said Mitchell.
