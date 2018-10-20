Gulf Coast Equality Fest goes off without a hitch

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Hundreds of people braved the sunshine and rain Saturday for the second annual Gulf Coast Equality Fest.
Harrah’s Great Lawn was packed with people enjoying live music, food and about 100 vendors selling everything from t-shirts to body lotion to original drawings.
Guest speaker Stacey Lentz is the co-owner of the Stonewall Inn in New York City, the birthplace of gay rights. She said it’s important to spread LGBTQ awareness throughout the world.
“Diversity and equality hasn’t quite arrived down here yet, so we’re very lucky to have what we have in New York. And we want to spread that legacy of Stonewall and bring it to the south as well," Stacey said.
The Gulf Coast Equality Council partnered with Harrah’s and The Scarlet Pearl for Saturday’s event. Funds raised will go toward opening a community center to provide outreach and services to the LGBTQ community.
