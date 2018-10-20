Governor appoints board of directors for Mississippi Lottery

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - As the next Mega Millions drawing approaches, Mississippians are asking when they’ll be able to buy lottery tickets closer to home. The Magnolia State is a step closer to going live with the lottery.
Governor Phil Bryant appointed the five-member Mississippi Lottery Corporation Board of Directors Friday. Governor Bryant says the time of the state losing out on lottery revenue is now coming to an end.
“As I told the legislature, you can’t stop people from buying lottery tickets," said Bryant. "You can only make them drive.”
The newly appointed board includes: Philip Chamblee of Madison, Gerard Gibert of Ridgeland, Kimberly LaRosa of Pass Christian, Mike McGrevey of Decatur and Cas Pennington of Indianola.
Bryant expects to call the first board meeting by the end of the month. The law states they’ll meet at least monthly for the first 18 months.
Kimberly LaRosa is the only female board member.
“I have a huge financial background," said LaRosa. "We have a board member with technology background. One that has retail. One with Mississippi Development Authority and then a retired educator.”
Gerard Gibert brings both technology and business experience to the board.
“If you think about it, the lottery system itself is really just one big computer at the end of the day," noted Gibert. "It’s important to have a good basket of skills, if you will, to serve in these positions and oversee this corporation.”
Gibert points out that this format essentially requires that a private corporation be built from the ground up and the board will have a long list of tasks to start. The board will be unpaid but they will set the salary for the executive director.
“Certainly interviewing candidates for the executive director, the president position is top of that list," Gibert explained. "And then we’ll have to find the right legal partner to be our side as part of this as well. Accounting and other professional services, we’ll bring on a staff. We’ll contract with vendors for the various components of the lottery system.”
Scratch-off games will likely be available by late spring or summer of next year and that Powerball and Mega Million likely won’t be ready to go by the end of 2019.
