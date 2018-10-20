Few showers today, a big cool down expected tomorrow

It has been a foggy morning for many of us! The fog will clear out by the afternoon, but we will be left with some cloud cover. A few showers will pass through as a cold front pushes farther south. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
After the front passes, it will be breezy and much cooler for our Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid 50s, and highs will only reach the 70s on Sunday. We’ll have plenty of sunshine. Monday morning lows will be near 50, and areas inland will likely reach the 40s. Afternoon highs on Monday will be back in the mid 70s.
Scattered showers and a few storms will be back on Tuesday. We’ll see another chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s.
