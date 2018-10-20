Coastal Cleanup focused on 200 miles of Mississippi coastline, waterways

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Volunteers got up early Saturday morning to clean up our coastline in Hancock, Jackson and Harrison counties. The 2018 Coastal Cleanup is focused on more than 200 miles of Mississippi’s coastline, waterways, and barrier islands.
This huge undertaking is actually broken into many small groups of people. More than three dozen individual cleanup sites are listed on the Coastal Cleanup website, making it one of the largest volunteer based projects in the state.
The volunteers aren’t just picking up trash. They’re also reporting what they find using the International Coastal Cleanup Data Card. That information will be collected and tabulated at the Ocean Conservancy in Washington, DC. Over the years, data from the cleanups has been used to target conservation and cleanup efforts in problem areas, and enact local, state, national, and even international legislation and agreements.
The final results will be posted on the Mississippi Coastal Cleanup website. You can take a look at the 2017 report here: http://extension.msstate.edu/sites/default/files/publications/publications/P3188_web.pdf
Learn more about where all this trash is coming from: http://coastalcleanup.extension.msstate.edu/sites/coastalcleanup.extension.msstate.edu/files/international-coastal-cleanup-info.pdf
Desirae Duncan will have more on the Coastal Cleanup later today on WLOX News Now.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.