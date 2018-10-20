Brothers in blue join forces with Team Mississippi in the fight against bullies

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - School children face many obstacles in their young years, and bullying can be one of the toughest.
Now, a group of law enforcement officers are hoping to stop this form of teasing.
Law enforcement officers, along with members of Team Mississippi, have teamed up with the kids from Whitten Middle School.
They're police officers by trade, but now have the added duty of helping victims of bullying.
“When kids are picking on you, you have to make sure you have an outreach to talk to somebody," said Torrence Mayfield, a founding member of Team Mississippi. “Because God forbid one of them do something to themselves or retaliate on someone else because they’ve been backed into a corner.”
The officers say they just want to be there for kids who may not want to turn to their parents or another adult for help.
In their line of work, they say they often see offenders carry baggage from being picked on into their adult years...and that’s something they’re hoping to change.
“We are aware of the dangers now of what comes with bullying, so the fact we can recognize that and try to be proactive and address those issues and have these young men come and work with them is awesome,” said Paul Epps, the principal at Whitten.
After providing a few life lessons over lunch, the officers ended their visit with a handshake, and a promise to always be available should the kids ever need it.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.