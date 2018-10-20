Biloxi’s Town Green turns pink for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Downtown Biloxi was covered in pink Saturday morning as hundreds of people gathered for the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. It’s an inspiring celebration that includes many survivors, and the friends and family who support their fight against cancer.
Money raised during the event will help fund breast cancer research and a 24/7 cancer helpline, as well as transportation programs that give patients rides to treatment and Hope Lodge, which offers free lodging to cancer patients and their caregivers when their best treatment options are far from home.
Saturday’s walk in Biloxi started at 9am at the Biloxi Town Green. Ray Price will have more stories from the event later today on WLOX News Now and WLOX.com.
