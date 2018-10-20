Biloxi fire, police to “Fill the Boot” for MDA

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Police and firefighters in Biloxi are getting ready to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Saturday, they announced their participation in the 2018 Biloxi Fill the Boot event.
Beginning Oct. 22, you'll see firefighters and officers at the intersection of Porter Avenue and U.S. 90 accepting donations. They'll be there Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 7am to 8:30am and from 4:30pm to 6pm.
The Fill the Boot campaign has been an important fundraiser for MDA for more than 60 years. Across the country in 2017, first responders raised $24 million last year for the fight against muscle disease.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.