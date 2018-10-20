Annual Coastal Cleanup draws out hundreds of volunteers to pick up trash

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - From Hancock to Jackson County, people across the Coast came together Saturday to make South Mississippi a cleaner place to live and visit.
Carson Hennig, 7, and his younger sister Bailey understand how important it is to have a litter-free beach.
“So the animals don’t die,” Carson answered when asked why the beach needed to be cleaned up.
“Because the people throw everything on the beach,” added Bailey.
They were some of the youngest of the hundreds of volunteers who put on gloves and grabbed a trash bag to do their part in keeping the coast clean during Saturday’s annual Mississippi Coastal Cleanup.
This is the fourth year the mother-son pair Mary and Michael Meyer have participated in the cleanup. They said they’re saddened by the amount of trash they continue to find year after year.
“Sadly, people don’t seem to care about throwing their trash, just however," said Michael.
“They’ve got trash cans there, and they don’t even seem to use them," added Mary.
The event is the largest beach cleanup effort in South Mississippi with people volunteering at dozens of different sites in Hancock, Jackson, and Harrison counties.
Each site keeps track of the amount of trash collected as data that’s entered into a global database. Volunteers at one Biloxi site collected more than 400 cigarette butts in just a few hours.
“I just want to remind people this is a beach, not an ash tray. So please take into account that animals eat cigarette butts and they’re one of the most toxic to our marine ecosystem," said site captain Elizabeth Inglebretson.
It’s a dangerous problem that Carson says can be solved with one simple solution.
“Stop throwing out trash.”
This was the 30th year for the cleanup. It was started in 1988.
