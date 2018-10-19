Volunteers wanted for annual Peter Anderson Festival

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Here’s your chance to be part of one of the largest fine arts festivals in Mississippi.
Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau is calling all volunteers for the annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival presented by Blue Moon. The festival will be held Nov. 3 and 4 in downtown Ocean Springs.
Each year, the festival welcomes more than 400 artists and crafters and nearly 150,000 visitors to Ocean Springs and the Mississippi Gulf Coast and serves an economic driver for the community.
“We couldn’t produce this nationally acclaimed event without our volunteers,” said Cynthia Dobbs Sutton, executive director of the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau.
Volunteer positions include working the information booths artist hospitality, set-up, entertainment area, children’s art contest area and more.
Sign up at the festival website through Oct. 26. All first-time volunteers will be invited to a volunteer orientation session before the festival.
