Truck stuck on the railroad tracks in Gulfport

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Authorities are working to get a truck off the railroad tracks in Gulfport after it became stuck.
It happened around 10 a.m. at Lewis Avenue crossing on the west end of the city. Police say the truck was hauling lumber. CSX representatives are also on the scene monitoring the situation.
Police are waiting for a tow truck to arrive. The tracks are expected to be clear by 11:30 a.m.
A low clearance sign is placed before both sides of the railroad tracks.
