Throw away hazardous household waste in Hancock County this weekend

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Hancock County is giving residents a place to drop off any household waste they need to get rid of.
The Right-Way-to-Throw-Away-Day is happening Saturday, October 20, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Waste can be dropped off at Coast Electric Power Association's facility on Highway 603 in the Kiln
The free service is supported by a county grant funded by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. Singing River Electric is hosting the event and Mississippi Power is a co-sponsor.
Household hazardous waste is any product marked with labels that say "caution," "toxic," "flammable," or "corrosive."
Items allowed for disposal include tires (limit 25), washers, dryers, scrap metal, car batteries, household electronics, TVs (limit 5), fluorescent bulbs, batteries, aerosols, all-cleaners (automotive, kitchen, bathroom, etc.) ammonia, anti-freeze, brake fluid, charcoal lighter fluid, chlorine bleach, detergents, disinfectants, drain opener, furniture polish, gasoline, herbicides, insecticides, mothballs, motor oil, paint, paint thinner, pesticides, pool chemicals, rodent poisons, rubber cement, scouring powder, silver polish, transmission fluid, turpentine, varnish, water seal, wood finish, and cooking oil.
No construction or yard debris is allowed. Also not allowed are plastic or fiberglass products, medical waste, ammunition, and explosives.
Residents dropping off waste should expect to wait for 15 to 20 minutes. While waiting in line, people are asked to stay in their vehicles and not smoke. Residents are also cautioned to keep products in their original containers and make sure the containers are sealed to prevent leaking.
