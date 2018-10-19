Plans for Biloxi’s historic Barq Building released

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The City of Biloxi released its new vision for one of the city’s classic buildings.
The Barq Building was recently sold to private developers.
City leaders are now hoping the building built in 1923 will turn into a cornerstone of the Howard Avenue Entertainment District. If all goes as planned, it will offer places to eat, live, shop and more.
"This is just a concept drawing right now, but it looks like what we think Howard Ave will look like a year from now," said Mike Leonard, Biloxi Chief Administrative Officer. "The Barq Building will be residential in the upper floors and retail below."
The work on Howard Avenue is expected to be finished around the first of the year.
