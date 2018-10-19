Orionid Meteor Shower 2018 peaking this weekend

The Orionid Meteor Shower will be peaking this weekend! Peak viewing times will be around midnight Sunday night through 6:00 AM Monday. The weather forecast during the peak time calls for mostly clear skies so the visibility should be good. However, the moon will be nearly full in the sky and all that bright moonlight could make it difficult to see the dim meteors. If you miss the peak, the show is also visible each night through October 29th as long as the moon isn't washing the meteors out.