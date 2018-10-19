Orionid Meteor Shower 2018 peaking this weekend

Good visibility expected during peak viewing hours

Orionid Meteor Shower peaking this weekend. Here's what to expect.
By Wesley Williams | October 19, 2018 at 12:08 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 12:12 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Orionid Meteor Shower will be peaking this weekend!

Peak viewing times will be around midnight Sunday night through 6:00 AM Monday.

The weather forecast during the peak time calls for mostly clear skies so the visibility should be good.

However, the moon will be nearly full in the sky and all that bright moonlight could make it difficult to see the dim meteors.

If you miss the peak, the show is also visible each night through October 29th as long as the moon isn’t washing the meteors out.

10-19-18 Orionid Meteor Shower this weekend

Posted by Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Friday, October 19, 2018

