Ocean Springs School District signs up for emergency medical training

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - There’s a new lesson being taught throughout Ocean Springs School District where an A-plus is the only acceptable grade: How to save a life.
A new partnership will provide medical training to every employee and equipment to every classroom in every school in the district.
“If we have an issue with a major bleed or anything else, we’ll have the instruments we need to make sure that we are able to keep our children and our staff members safe,” said superintendent Bonita Coleman.
And there are a lot of children in the district: 5,900.
A partnership with the trauma care training organization, citizenAID, has already begun with online classes and medical kits.
“With the rate of incidents that we have in the country right now as it related to school violence, we just want to make sure that if there is an opportunity for us to implement an additional protocol that we do that,” Coleman said.
That’s in addition to training in other medical training and numerous security procedures.
Thanks to the school board, every building also has registered nurses on staff as well as armed officers.
“It’s always important for everybody to be prepared and ready to go to help anytime,” said Tracy Reynolds, nurse for Pecan Park Elementary. “You never know what’s going to happen.”
School resource officer Glenn Fussell knows the power of numbers when it comes to a crisis.
“Oh, absolutely,” he said. “Whoever is the first person on the scene needs to be able to react.”
The district paid what Coleman said was a discounted price to have all the kits necessary including multi-kits where large groups of students gather such as buses and stadiums.
“A small price for what it yields in terms of keeping our children safe. Absolutely," Coleman said.
Training should be complete by Oct. 26, and emergency kits will be in all classrooms across all seven schools by Nov. 1.
