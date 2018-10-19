MHSAA documents: Forest Hill band can still play at games despite sanctions

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - New documents spell out the sanctions levied against the Forest Hill High School band following its performance two weeks ago in Brookhaven involving fake guns.
The notice of penalty issued by the Mississippi High School Activities Association, obtained exclusively by 3 On Your Side, said the band is on “restrictive probation” and cannot participate in any MHSAA-sanctioned sports or activity events for the rest of the school year.
A follow-up letter from MHSAA executive director Don Hinton clarifies that the band can play in the stands during games, though.
3 On Your Side obtained the documents through a public records request sent to Jackson Public Schools after being denied the information by both the MHSAA -- citing policy -- and JPS spokesperson Sherwin Johnson, who refused to provide the notice of penalty despite being asked multiple times.
The non-profit organization that regulates high school athletics throughout the state also fined Forest Hill $2,500 for what it called “flagrant conduct inconsistent with a wholesome band program.”
On Oct. 4 during a halftime performance in Brookhaven, a skit showed students pointing fake guns at other students.
JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene said the skit was from the movie John Q, depicting a man holding others hostage in a hospital.
The Forest Hill performance came just days after police say Marquis Flowers shot and killed two Brookhaven police officers.
