MHSAA documents: Forest Hill band can still play at games despite sanctions

Exclusive documents spell out penalties for “inappropriate conduct”

MHSAA documents: Forest Hill band can still play at games despite sanctions
This Notice of Penalty, obtained by 3 On Your Side, illustrates the sanctions lobbed at Forest Hill High School's band following a halftime performance two weeks ago at Brookhaven featuring fake guns. (Source: WLBT)
By C.J. LeMaster | October 19, 2018 at 6:07 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 6:11 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - New documents spell out the sanctions levied against the Forest Hill High School band following its performance two weeks ago in Brookhaven involving fake guns.

[ READ MORE: MHSAA's Notice of Penalty against Forest Hill High School ]

The notice of penalty issued by the Mississippi High School Activities Association, obtained exclusively by 3 On Your Side, said the band is on “restrictive probation” and cannot participate in any MHSAA-sanctioned sports or activity events for the rest of the school year.

A follow-up letter from MHSAA executive director Don Hinton clarifies that the band can play in the stands during games, though.

3 On Your Side obtained the documents through a public records request sent to Jackson Public Schools after being denied the information by both the MHSAA -- citing policy -- and JPS spokesperson Sherwin Johnson, who refused to provide the notice of penalty despite being asked multiple times.

[ Letter from MHSAA confirming Forest Hill band can play at games ]

The non-profit organization that regulates high school athletics throughout the state also fined Forest Hill $2,500 for what it called “flagrant conduct inconsistent with a wholesome band program.”

On Oct. 4 during a halftime performance in Brookhaven, a skit showed students pointing fake guns at other students.

JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene said the skit was from the movie John Q, depicting a man holding others hostage in a hospital.

The Forest Hill performance came just days after police say Marquis Flowers shot and killed two Brookhaven police officers.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.