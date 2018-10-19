Long Beach man dead after hit by vehicle

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Officials have confirmed a man is dead after a wreck in Long Beach Thursday night.
Lawrence Morreale Sr., 72, was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport due to blunt force trauma, according to Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer.
Authorities said Morreale was traveling in a motorized scooter on West Railroad Street between Pineville Road and 2nd Avenue.
Officials believe he was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing as Long Beach Police works on crash reconstruction.
