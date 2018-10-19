Increasing humidity today, big chill on Sunday, wet next week

Hope you enjoyed the taste of fall yesterday. Expect increasing humidity today as that cold front returns northward as a warm front. A few isolated showers will be possible. In addition, high temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday with mainly mid 80s across the region. A low rain chance continues Saturday as a strong cold front moves through. Any rain on Friday or Saturday won’t be enough to disrupt most outdoor plans. Much cooler and much drier on Sunday behind the strong cold front with morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon temperatures struggling to reach the lower 70s. We remain quite cool into Monday. Then, an upper system approaches from the west bringing scattered showers for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.