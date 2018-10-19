Gaming revenue sees spike in September

GULF COAST, MS (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gaming Commission has released a new report detailing the impact of sports book wagering on Coast casinos and Mississippi tax coffers.
The report shows a 14 percent jump in revenue at the 12 Coast casinos between last September and this September. And the report says a significant portion of that increase is the direct result of people betting on football, baseball and other sports.
The Coast casinos grossed $108 million last month. That’s almost 13 million more than they raked in during September 2017, when the casinos grossed $95,4 million.
Here’s how the sports books factor into that total. The report says Coast casinos with sports books wrote $22 million in sports wagers. The casino won on just 17 percent of those tickets. Part of that low-winning percentage is because gamblers beat the house. The other factor is that many of the bets are future wagers, which don’t factor into the current tally.
During the special session held over the summer, Gov. Phil Bryant and Mississippi lawmakers all said they were counting on sports books revenue to help the state pay for road projects and other infrastructure improvements.
You’ll find the casino gross gaming revenues – current year, and the sports wagering report at the Mississippi Gaming Commission website.
