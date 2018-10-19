Celebrating 80 years: Watch WLOX broadcast live from Ingalls Shipbuilding

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Thursday was a special day in Pascagoula as Ingalls Shipyard celebrated 80 years of building ships and careers in South Mississippi.
Ingalls opened in 1938 and produced cargo ships and passenger lines. That all changed during World War II when the mission changed to building war ships to defend our country.
Over the years Ingalls has been called on to repair some of the Navy’s fleet damaged in war, including the USS Fitzgerald and the USS Cole. Ingalls currently employs about 12,000 workers, and has a yearly economic impact of $1 billion.
The WLOX News Now crew broadcast live from Ingalls Thursday to celebrate the shipyard’s milestone anniversary. If you missed the newscasts, you can watch all the interviews posted below.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.