Biloxi plans to use up to $14 million in bonds for city improvements

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi city leaders are planning a wide range of improvements in the city, but they need money to do it.
Next week the city council will be asked to approve up to $14 million dollars in bonds.
The funds will go toward a long list of projects, including repairs to the Saenger Theater, which was forced to close earlier this year for safety concerns.
Biloxi Chief Administrative Officer Mike Leonard said the bond won’t cause taxes to go up, and the city’s total debt will remain well below the total debt limit.
“We love to say it’s happening now; we’d really like for it to happen next year as well and the year after that,” Leonard said. “To do that we need some more money into the system and prime the pump in order to get some very needed projects going.”
Some of the other planned improvement projects include:
- Upgrading the Main Street railroad crossing
- Purchasing Popp’s Ferry Road right of ways
- Paving streets
- Woolmarket drainage improvements
- Renovations to the Biloxi Visitors Center
