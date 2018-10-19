Biloxi man faces charges after causing school lockdowns

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The man who caused three Biloxi schools to be locked down Wednesday is now facing misdemeanor charges.
Jauan Markel Williams, 20, originally said he was sitting in his vehicle at the A.J. Holloway Sports Complex when an unknown person shot him. Williams left the sports complex and walked into the lobby of Biloxi High School nearby.
As per procedure, Biloxi School Police and administration responded to the possibility of an active shooter in the area by quickly locking the school down to protect students and faculty. Other area schools, Biloxi Junior High and North Bay Elementary, were also placed on lockdown.
The school district used its phone system to notify parents immediately after it happened.
Police conducted an investigation that revealed Williams was the victim of an accidental self-inflected gunshot wound. The handgun involved was recovered from his vehicle. Williams was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Williams turned himself in to police Friday after warrants were issued for his arrest on misdemeanor charges of reporting a false crime, disturbing the peace of a public place and being in possession of a firearm on the property of a city sports complex.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.