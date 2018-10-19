Attorney General Jim Hood applauds Mississippi Crime Stoppers at conference

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood made an appearance Mississippi Crime Stoppers Annual Training Conference.
Hood, who announced his run for governor in early October, was the guest speaker during a luncheon at the IP Casino Resort Spa, where the conference was hosted.
Law enforcement professionals from around the state came to the Coast to engage in professional development sessions.
Hood complimented the Crime Stoppers anonymous reporting feature for its efficiency in solving crimes on all levels.
He also stressed the role it plays in keeping trust between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.
“It’s so vital through community policing that they know a police officer that they trust. They’re not afraid to tell information, and the officer won’t give their name out,” Hood said. “Crime Stoppers does a great job at that.”
Hood said he’ll continue to push for state lawmakers to give more funding for programs like Crime Stoppers in the future.
