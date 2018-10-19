American Red Cross installs free smoke alarms in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Volunteers are keeping communities safe one smoke detector at a time.
Several Biloxi residents now have new smoke detectors, thanks to volunteers with the American Red Cross and Beau Rivage employees.
Up to 25 volunteers took to the streets and went door-to-door, offering free alarm installations to promote the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.
The goal is to put a stop to severe injuries or deaths that could have been prevented by the presence of a working smoke alarm. Volunteers were so determined to spread knowledge, they left door hangers with contact information at the homes where no one responded.
“It’s not just checking in their smoke detectors just to make sure they have working batteries, but its replacing them for those that need them, and then also some fire safety tips,” said Mary Cracchiolo-Spain, Biloxi Chair for the American Red Cross.
“Space heaters are another big one," she said. “Even cell phone chargers that are plugged in for too long can melt and start fires, so there’s all sorts of little things that people can be doing to stay safe.”
The Red Cross has installed more than 23,000 free smoke alarms in Mississippi since 2014.
If you live in South Mississippi and are interested in learning more about the American Red Cross Home Fire Program, call 601-582-8152 or visit redcross.com/homefires.
