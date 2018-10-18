WLOX Editorial: Congratulations to Ingalls for 80 years of shipbuilding

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - We are celebrating 80 years of the rich history of Ingalls shipbuilding in Pascagoula. The 800 acre shipyard, opened in 1938, has launched hundreds of ships.
The more than 11,000 workers there today are part of more than 180,000 who have turned out ships over the past eight decades. Destroyers for the Navy and cutters for the Coast Guard and other Navy warships have been christened at Ingalls. It is a big part of the Navy fleet and important to the safety and security of our nation.
To the people of Ingalls, thank you for your hard work and the work of those who came before you and congratulations on 80 years of shipbuilding. That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
