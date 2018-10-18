Stone High senior excels at school, sports, and music

STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -Very few high school students can march to the beat of Chole King’s drum. When we say the Stone High senior is involved in everything, it’s not an exaggeration. And she’s excelling at it all.
First is Chloe’s passion, which is being in the band as her drum section’s leader.
“When I was in middle school, I wanted to play flute or clarinet,” King said. “They tested me on the instruments. I did well on percussion. I’ve loved it ever since. I’ve always loved music. It’s always been a passion of mine. I knew for sure I wanted to be in the band ever since I joined. I’ve done as much as I can, honor bands and all, because I love it."
Chloe and the Stone High band are proud that they received all superior ratings at a recent competition and are now headed to the state contest. But that wasn’t the only good news Chloe got last week. She also got news of academic excellence.
“I took the ACT this past February and I made a 33 on it,’ she said. “I was happy about that, because It gets you full tuition at Ole Miss. So I was happy with that score.”
Also on Chloe’s list of extracurricular activities: helping the Tomcats soccer team score goals on the pitch. When she’s not playing soccer, Chloe trades in the shin guards for a batting helmet on the softball team.
“They’re really different sports,” King added. “Soccer is a lot more active out there, more tiring. Softball is like a mind game.”
Mind games don’t seem to cloud Chloe’s judgement these days, considering she’s a student with a 4.0 GPA that plays two sports and the drums and sings at church with her sister.
Chloe also says she plans to apply for Honors College at Ole Miss and hopefully be in the band.
