$10,000 reward offered in Moss Point arson case

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Officials say a recent fire at a vacant industrial site owned by VT Halter Marine is now considered an arson, and there’s a big reward being offered to find those responsible. The $10,000 joint reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) New Orleans Field Division and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire started around 6am on September 11, 2018. When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke billowing from two large buildings just yards apart.
The property is owned by VT Halter Marine, but hasn’t been used in about a year. Company officials told WLOX News Now the site had been riddled with vandals and thieves looking for parts to scrap. There were a handful of arrests in the weeks before the fire after people were found on the closed property.
The blaze caused approximately $2.5 million in damage.
Anyone with information about the fire should call ATF at 1-888-ATF-FIRE (888-283-3473) or the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office at 1-601-359-1061 /1-888-648-0877.
Information can also be submitted anonymously through the ReportIt app, which is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.
