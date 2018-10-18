Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre gives support to children with disabilities

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - NFL great Brett Favre is scoring touchdowns a different way, by helping special needs children in Mississippi.
The retired quarterback says football has given him a platform to bring awareness and to raise money.
Favre was the featured speaker for the inaugural fundraiser for Willowood Developmental Center Wednesday in Jackson. Willowood provides services for students with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
“Growing up, my mother being a special education teacher as I said inside, I didn’t really appreciate what that meant at that time," said Favre. “But it did develop me for my later years and all I needed was the platform. Money, funding is always important. So that’s why I’m here today is to, you know, to help spread the word what a wonderful organization we have here and what it’s doing for so many children. Boy do we need it. We need it and everything starts with our youth. And so everyone needs a fair shake and so this is an awesome facility, an awesome event geared towards helping our youth and I encourage everyone to get involved.”
Favre says his parents were educators in Mississippi for over 30 years. Willowood works with students from preschool through adulthood.
Favre also tells us he is short just 12 hours to follow in his mother’s footsteps and get a degree in Special Education.