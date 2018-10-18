Put “fingers in their salads”: Ole Miss professor urges harassment of senators

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - An assistant professor at Ole Miss has been criticized after a posting to social media calling for people to harass senators in public.
James Thomas, who works for the school’s Sociology department, posted on Twitter, saying: “Don’t just interrupt a Senator’s meal, y’all. Put your whole damn fingers in their salads. Take their apps and distribute them to the other diners. Bring boxes and take their food home with you on the way out. They don’t deserve your civility.”
The tweet was made on the heels of Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court and just days after Senator Ted Cruz and his wife were verbally attacked by protesters at a restaurant in Washington D.C.
Ole Miss Chancellor Jeff Vitter condemned the comments made by Thomas, saying his statement “did not reflect the values articulated by the university, such as respect for the dignity of each individual and civility and fairness.”
“While I passionately support free speech, I condemn statements that encourage acts of aggression,” Vitter wrote.
Thomas' post went viral after the Facebook page called Our State Flag Foundation called for the professor to be fired immediately.
Senator Chris McDaniel shared the post to his Facebook page, saying “Another threat from another low-life liberal — this time it’s from an Ole Miss professor. Disgusting.” He also took to Twitter, calling for Vitter to take action against Thomas.
Ole Miss has not yet responded to a request for comment.
