Prescribed burn for Harrison, Stone county line

STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - If you see smoke in the skies above Harrison or Stone county, it may just be a prescribed burn.
The U.S. Forest Service is burning 180 acres of land near the county line along Forest Service roads 415A and 415B. That’s about four miles southeast of McHenry so smoke may be visible from Martha Redmond Road, Highway 67, and Highway 49.
A small section of the Tuxachanie hiking trail will be closed Thursday and Friday because of the burn. The closed section is between roads 415A and 415B, about three miles east of Highway 49 and two miles west of Airey Lake. That portion of the trail should be back open by the weekend.
DeSoto Ranger District firefighting crews will be out monitoring the burn. People in that area are advised to use caution.
