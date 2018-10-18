Mississippi crew rescues woman expecting twins from damaged Florida neighborhood

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -The Mississippi Search and Rescue Task Force says they had no idea the extent of the damage in and around Panama City until daybreak and the chance to start surveying.
“For the most part, none of our team has experienced this kind of damage on this large scale," explained Ben McMinn, Deputy Task Force leader of Mississippi Task Force 1. "So, really in the beginning there’s a little bit of shock that hey there’s this large magnitude of damage around the city. There were full shopping malls that were collapsed. This is things that our teams have trained for.”
They were checking up to 1,000 structures each day. Within one of their assigned areas, Melanie Perkins and Bryan Thayer were trapped in their home. Melanie was due to deliver twin boys and scheduled for a C-section that day.
“Everybody was trying to get us out," said Melanie Perkins. "Mississippi Search and Rescue Team showed up at our door and asked us what we needed for help. Four hours later, they were driving us out after cutting down trees and doing everything they could.”
The family is now saying they can’t thank the Mississippi team enough.
“We didn’t think we were going to get out of there," noted Bryan Thayer. "We talked to four or five different agencies who told us no, they couldn’t help. So, it was really nice to have someone finally help us out.”
Now, Avery and Caden’s life stories will always include a piece of Mississippi.
“I would love to keep them in contact with us and to share pictures of their growing up because we could’ve been in a really bad situation," said Perkins. "We couldn’t have gone a day longer and we wouldn’t have our two little boys if it weren’t for them. So, we’re really thankful for them.”
