Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Officials have a man in custody believed to be a possible murder suspect.
Darrell Williams Jr. was arrested Oct. 16 around 4 p.m. by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding murder warrant.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received information from Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana about a possible murder suspect in Hancock County.
Bienville Parish sent a warrant for the arrest of Williams, as he is believed to be responsible for up to five separate murders that occurred in the Bienville Parish area.
After receiving the warrant, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office began the process of locating Williams.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office conducted a stop on a vehicle Tuesday that was occupied by Williams and his wife, Casi. During the stop, agents located marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun.
Darrell was taken into custody while his wife was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana while operating a vehicle. Both were taken into custody without incident.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office then searched the residence of Darrell and Casi Williams. During a search, agents found approximately 3.5 pounds of marijuana, digital scales and $11,000 in cash.
Casi Williams was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
The case is ongoing, and the Hancock County Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to work with Beinville Parish.
“We are grateful that we were able to take Williams into custody without any injury to him or our deputies,” said Sheriff Ricky Adam. “We are even happier that our ability to work so well with Bienville Parish allowed us to get someone wanted for murder off the streets in our community.”
Both Darrell and Casi Williams are currently held at the Hancock County Jail.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.