Gulfport begins set-up for Harbor Lights Festival

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - It barely feels like fall, but Gulfport is already looking ahead to Christmas. This week, workers began setting up for the annual Harbor Lights Winter Festival in Jones Park.
Planning for the festival is a year-round process. Just setting up the displays - with more than a million lights - takes more than six weeks. As we get closer to the opening date, you’ll start seeing carnival rides and a train being set up on the property.
Santa will be there each night for pictures November 23 through December 23.
Organizers say to expect new ticket pricing this year, along with weekly themed discount nights, including a locals appreciation night.
