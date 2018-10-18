Gulfport approves $25,000 on education campaign surrounding Harrison County school bond issue

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The City of Gulfport approved $25,000 on an education campaign surrounding the Harrison County school bond.
Councilman R. Lee Flowers confirmed the city approved the spending at the end of Tuesday’s council meeting. The money will be used between now and the Nov. 6 election to let Gulfport residents know why city leaders believe Harrison County should delay any vote on the $55 million bond.
Flowers stressed Gulfport has not gone on the record against the school bond. It’s resolution was written asking Harrison County to postpone the referendum so leaders from around the county can sit down and discuss future education options.
During the city council meeting, Flowers said the media campaign he proposed is “to inform our constituents that we can do better than what we’re getting right now on the issue that the Harrison County School District has proposed on the construction projects.”
This comes after the Harrison County School District released a statement earlier this week to “clarify misleading issues raised in certain recent press reports and by reported statements by officials of the cities of Gulfport and Biloxi.”
HCSD said the law allows the district to set the date, polling places and ballot for a school bond election without needing approval from either cities first.
Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said regardless of how the bond issue turns out, it’s time for everyone to sit down and have a conversation about what the future looks like for all agencies.
The mayor has the authority to reach out to the Gulfport School District, the city of Biloxi, the city of Long Beach and “any other political subdivision or municipality having similar concerns.”
Hewes and council members both noted a lack of collaboration regarding growth inside cities and school districts is creating hardships for everyone.
It’s past time, the mayor said, for Gulfport residents to have to pay fees for their children to enroll in Gulfport schools.
You can watch the full meeting on the City of Gulfport’s website.
