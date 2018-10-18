Coroner releases cause of death for airman found in Tchoutacabouffa River

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove released a cause of death for the airman found in the Tchoutacabouffa River .
“The manner of death has been ruled accidental," Hargrove said. “The cause of death is due to drowning.”
Hargrove previously identified the active duty airman as 31-year-old Luis Cisneros-Godinez of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base with the 81st Training Wing.
Hargrove said a 911 call about a possible drowning behind 1850 Popps Ferry Road in the Tchoutacabouffa River came in on Oct. 6 at 12:29 p.m. Units from the Biloxi Police and Fire responded to the scene along with Marine Patrol, Fish and Wildlife, OSI from KAFB, Harrison County Fire Service and the Harrison County Coroners Office.
Alligator traps were set along the river after officials spotted a number of large gators will searching for Cisneros-Godinez. However, Hargrove said alligators were not involved in the man’s death.
“There were no injuries that would indicate that an alligator had injured the deceased,” he said.
