Cool Thursday, Warmer Friday, Sunday cool down

Cool north winds bring a taste of fall today. For Thursday, expect dry, breezy, and mostly sunny conditions with daytime high temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. For tonight, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies on Thursday night with overnight low temperatures dropping back into the 60s and perhaps inland areas into the upper 50s. South wind off the Gulf comes back into play tomorrow, ending the taste of fall. On Friday, it will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s and cloudier skies with a slight chance for isolated showers. On Saturday, this chance for showers continues as a strong cold front approaches from the north. The front finally passes through the area by Sunday, bringing a dramatic drop in temperatures to the Gulf Coast region: 50s in the mornings and 70s in the afternoons will be the trend from Sunday into the first half of next week.