Comeback Coolers making a weekend run to Florida

"Their flooding was so bad and after what we went through after Hurricane Katrina, I brought cleaning products,” said Heather Eason, founder of Comeback Coolers. “But, after I was over there and saw huge piles of things and wondered what I could do as a little girl with a truck. I knew I couldn’t help them with that so I went over and over in my head and I remembered when my mom brought me a cooler of beer after Katrina a week later.”