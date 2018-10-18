City creates traffic plan for Halloween at Hiller Park

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Attendees to Halloween at Hiller Park will have to make sure to take the right route to get to the event.
One of the city’s most popular events takes place Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., and those attending must use Atkinson Road to enter the park.
“We want everyone to enjoy the event, but you must enter from the west end of the park, at Atkinson Road,” said Parks and Recreation Director Sherry Bell. “The Hiller Drive area will be used only as an exit. This plan is only in effect for Halloween at Hiller.”
Children ages 11 and younger can go trick-or-treating with local business set up along the Barbara Ferrill Softball Fields, dance to a DJ spinning tunes, and enjoy games.
Admission is free to this family-friendly and safety-conscious Halloween event.
