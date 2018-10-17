Sheriff: Woman killed after driver loses control, crashes car in Diamondhead

DIAMONDHEAD, MS (WLOX) - An accident in Diamondhead Tuesday night has claimed the life of a woman.
Sheriff Ricky Adam tells WLOX the driver of a 2018 Mercedes lost control of the car and hit a culvert. It happened at 8:15 p.m. near the Chevron at Diamondhead Drive.
Four elderly people were in the Mercedes, said the sheriff. A woman in the backseat was killed. Her name has not been released yet. The three other people in the car were taken to the hospital. It's unclear how severe their injuries are.
Sheriff Adam said the cause of the one-vehicle accident is still under investigation.
We will update this story with the victim’s name once it is released.
