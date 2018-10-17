Vancleave gang member facing 10 years in federal prison

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A gang member from Vancleave is facing up to ten years in federal prison after authorities found a gun on him earlier this year.
James Edwards Hays, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to possession of a firearm by a felon.
Authorities say Hays was found April 25, 2018, passed behind the wheel of a running car at a gas station in Jackson County. Sheriff's deputies found a loaded gun on Hays, along with methamphetamine and heroin.
According to the Department of Justice, Hays is a Simon City Royal gang member. He is now facing up to ten years in prison on the gun charge. He could also be fined $250,000 and three years of supervised release. His sentencing date is set for Jan. 18, 2019.
Federal, state, and local authorities announced Project EJECT last month. The major crime-fighting operation targets career criminal offenders, armed narcotics traffickers, and documented gang members in Jackson County.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.