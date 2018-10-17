Students explore careers in energy during Mississippi Power BEAM event

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - High school students across the Coast got the chance Wednesday to explore careers in energy. Mississippi Power hosted its annual Blacks in Energy Awareness Month, or BEAM, event.
“It shows us that there are more opportunities at Mississippi Power than just being an electrician, and I’m interested in learning about more opportunities as the day goes on," said Moss Point senior Skylar Mcinnis.
The goal of the event is to give minority students a new perspective of the energy industry. Mississippi Power partners with the Gulf Coast Chapter of the American Association of Blacks in Energy to host the event each year.
“A lot of students don’t understand that the energy industry is an opportunity. So this is our way of partnering with AABE to introduce the energy industry to these students," said Ann Holland, workforce development and education representative at Mississippi Power.
“Anything that would be in a normal company, we also have that as well. We want to make sure we have a good pipeline of minority candidates that can fill these positions that we have, now and in the future," said Danielle Kimbrough, external communications for Mississippi Power and 2018 BEAM chair.
Pass Christian senior Jalyn Anderson’s dream job is to be a lobbyist. She said she now realizes how even that career can go hand in hand with the energy industry.
“If it’s going to be on my platform, I want to know it. And that’s why I’m here today, because the energy field, and science and energy, it’s just like one of the biggest things. It’s so politicized," said Anderson.
She said the event has been eye-opening.
“As a female and certainly as an African-American woman that it’s very important that we get these kind of fields out there to know that there is certainly a lot more out there to put a lot more opportunities," said Anderson.
Opportunities that Mississippi Power hopes students will one day explore with them.
Wednesday’s event coincided with the state’s Careers in Energy week.
