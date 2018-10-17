A slow drop in humidity arrives today

It has been a cloudy Wednesday morning, and we’ll see a good amount of cloud cover this afternoon. Thankfully, this stubborn cold front is slowly pushing offshore. We can expect a gradual drop in humidity late today with highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower or two is possible.
By Thursday morning, it will be much drier and cooler with lows in the low 60s. We’ll have a gorgeous afternoon with highs in the low 80s.
However, the mid 80s and humidity will be back on Friday with a few showers and storms. As another cold front pushes through on Saturday, scattered showers and storms will develop. After the front passes, we can look forward to a beautiful Sunday and Monday! Highs will only reach the mid 70s with lows in the 50s.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.