Prison’s policy caused death of pregnant officer’s unborn child, judge says

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KBAK/CNN) - A California judge ruled in favor of a correctional officer who claims a prison's policy led to the death of her unborn child.
The judge issued a temporary injunction against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Sarah Coogle emerged from court Tuesday supported by family, and the judge, in her lawsuit against her employer.
Coogle, a correctional officer at a maximum-security prison in Tehachapi, sued the CDCR earlier this year.
The agency denied her the opportunity to take a less physically demanding role while she was pregnant. In Coogle's final trimester, she hurt herself on the job.
“I was seven months pregnant,” she said. “The alarm had gone off, and I ran towards the alarm, fell, and that fall ultimately led to a placental eruption that ultimately took my baby’s life.”
Coogle claimed she almost died and was on life support for two days.
"Today, the court determined that CDCR's policy that fails to accommodate pregnant women is illegal," said Arnold Peter, Coogle's attorney.
The judge's injunction could have far reaching impact.
"I signed up for the job. I did, but my baby didn't," Coogle said. "And to go in every day to work and know that something can happen to us at any day, could happen to my child as well, was extremely terrifying."
CDCR allowed pregnant officers to work lighter duty prior to 2015, but they changed the policy to consider pregnancy a "planned illness" that shares the same status as elective surgery.
"It's archaic," Coogle said. "It's ridiculous."
Coogle became pregnant with her first child in December 2016, and she provided her supervisor with a doctor's note recommending less strenuous work duties. Her request was denied.
CDCR presented her with three options: She could stay in her current position and work until five weeks before her due date, accept a demotion and cuts to her pay and benefits, or take immediate leave.
She decided to stay on.
"CDCR stands in isolation today among any major law enforcement agency throughout the United States, enforcing such a clearly unlawful policy," Peter said.
Coogle's trial is set for next September, when the court can choose to award damages and decide to if the temporary injunction of the pregnancy policy should be made permanent.
"That's what I want, for any woman to be able to protect their child and still have a job," Coogle said.
There were a more than 1,200 reported cases of pregnancy discrimination cases in California last year, according to the Department of Fair Employment and Housing.
A CDCR representative said the agency will not comment on ongoing litigation.
