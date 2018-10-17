Pearl River Community College closed overnight after shots fired nearby

POPLARVILLE, MS (WLOX) - The gates were locked at Pearl River Community College overnight after gunshots were fired nearby. The campus will be back open Wednesday morning as scheduled and classes will meet as planned.
According to a Facebook post made by the college’s president, the shots were not fired on campus. They were fired from a passing vehicle at a gas station nearby. However, as a precaution, the school made the decision to close the campus gates. Students were also advised to stay in their dorms. That lockdown was lifted first thing Wednesday morning.
“Our campus is safe and secure however we will take every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of our students,” said president Adam Breerwood in the Facebook post.
Breerwood added that law enforcement agencies are searching for the vehicle that was involved in the shooting. It was last seen heading north on Hwy. 11. No students are believed to be involved in the shooting.
