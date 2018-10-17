Pascagoula neighborhood under a boil water notice

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Residents in aPascagoula neighborhood are waking up Wednesday morning to a boil water notice.
Homes affected are those on the east side of Williams Street, between Ingalls Avenue to the north and Parsley Avenue to the south. The notice was issued late Tuesday after a water main was struck while crews worked near Lafayette Street and Market Street.
Not all of Williams Street is affected, but any resident in the area with low pressure is advised to boil water, and those with no water are advised to boil their water once service returns.
Drivers are also advised to be cautious while driving in that area as crews continue to work to repair the break.
