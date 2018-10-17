New private hangars unveiled at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is inviting private pilots to Fly into Fall. Officials cut the ribbon on new 8-bay T-hangars in the general aviation area of the airport Tuesday.
The $790 thousand project was made possible through a partnership between the airport and the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
The doors lifted to show off a space decorated in a festive autumn theme. Attendees listened to short speeches by airport representatives, then signed a golden plaque to seal the moment as a big step forward.
The hangars will be available for private pilots to lease and store their single or multi-engine aircrafts.
T-hangar bays are designed to nest into one another and conserve space, as opposed to traditional rectangular hangars. Each hangar varies in size between 1,120 to 1,560 square feet. Features include electric bi-fold doors, epoxy concrete floors and interior overhead lighting.
The Federal Aviation Administration now permits the bays to be used for construction of amateur or kit airplanes.
Officials say it’s part of a plan to move commercial operations away from the military zone and improve operations for private pilots.
“In having this, it’s convenient. It’s easy access to our 9,000 ft. runway here at Gulfport-Biloxi, and it enhances aviation on the airfield," said Clay Williams, executive director of the airport.
The first hangars were installed in 2016 and according to Williams, they were sold out in a matter of 6 months. He hopes this addition boosts interest in expanding commercial services at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.
Williams added, “If we’re able to secure funding in the future, through our partners... it’s something that we definitely want to continue to explore.”
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.