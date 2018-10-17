Multiple local businesses pack 18-wheeler with building supplies in hurricane relief efforts

By Annie Johnson | October 17, 2018 at 5:41 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 5:41 PM

GULFPORT/BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Wednesday morning, an effort between Lemoyne Boulevard Baptist Church, Lamar Advertising, Knight Transportation, Bailey Lumber, 84 Lumber and Biloxi Paper sent an 18-wheeler filled with building supplies to Panama City, Florida to help victims in the area who were affected by Hurricane Michael last week.

Businesses packed the truck with at least 2,500 billboard tarps and roofing nails to help repair roofs destructed by the storm.

The truck left Lamar Advertising in Gulfport around 10 a.m and was expected to arrive in Panama City around 3 p.m.

Old vinyls are currently being loaded for their trip to Florida to help the victims of Hurricane Michael. Thank you LBBC...

Posted by Lamar Advertising of Mississippi Gulf Coast on Tuesday, October 16, 2018

