Multiple local businesses pack 18-wheeler with building supplies in hurricane relief efforts

GULFPORT/BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Wednesday morning, an effort between Lemoyne Boulevard Baptist Church, Lamar Advertising, Knight Transportation, Bailey Lumber, 84 Lumber and Biloxi Paper sent an 18-wheeler filled with building supplies to Panama City, Florida to help victims in the area who were affected by Hurricane Michael last week.
Businesses packed the truck with at least 2,500 billboard tarps and roofing nails to help repair roofs destructed by the storm.
The truck left Lamar Advertising in Gulfport around 10 a.m and was expected to arrive in Panama City around 3 p.m.
