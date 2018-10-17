Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issues Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 23-month-old Jackson girl

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 23-month-old Gorgeous Taylor, of Jackson.
She is described as a black female, two feet tall, weighing 30 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at 4231 Meadowmont Drive in Jackson wearing an orange shirt and orange shorts with flowers.
Gorgeous Taylor could possibly be traveling with Tyesha Taylor in a silver Ford Taurus last seen traveling north on Verdemont Street.
Tyesha Taylor, five feet, five inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, was last seen wearing pink and gray shorts with a pink and gray top.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Gorgeous Taylor contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1525
